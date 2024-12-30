Additional bus services will be deployed to key locations such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Marve Beach, and other popular seafront destinations

In preparation for the New Year 2025 celebrations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced special measures to accommodate the increased number of passengers visiting popular seaside spots in the city.

In an official statement, the BEST said that on the night of December 31, 2024, additional bus services will be deployed to key locations such as Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Marve Beach, and other popular seafront destinations.

A total of 25 extra buses will operate on various routes to ensure the smooth flow of passengers throughout the night. Depending on demand, more buses will be made available, it said.

To assist passengers, traffic officials and bus supervisors will be stationed at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach, Churchgate East, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The supervisors will help manage the crowds and guide travelers to their destinations efficiently.

Meanwhile, to provide a unique way to explore the heritage sites of South Mumbai, BEST will be running Heritage Tours in air-conditioned double-decker electric buses. The tour will cover some of the city’s most famous historical landmarks, including Gateway of India, Ministry Building, NCPA, Nariman Point, Wilson College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, and more.

The buses will operate from 10 am to 3 am with departures every 45 minutes, the BEST said.

Tickets for the Heritage Tour are priced at Rs 150 for the upper deck and Rs 75 for the lower deck. Visitors are encouraged to make the most of these special services and explore Mumbai’s vibrant heritage on the eve of the New Year, it said.

Bus Schedule & Routes for December 31, 2024:

Route A-21

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Deonar Depot

Departure Times: 10 PM, 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, and 12 AM

Route C-86

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Bandra West Bus Station

Departure Times: 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, and 12 AM

Route A-116

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Departure Times: 10:30 PM, 11 PM, 11:30 PM, 12 AM

Route A-112

Start Point: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk (Museum)

End Point: Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk (Churchgate)

Departure Times: 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM, and 12:15 AM

Other routes include buses to Juhu Beach, Gorai Beach, and Marve Beach from locations such as Andheri West, Borevli West, and Malad West.

Route 203

Start Point: Andheri West

End Point: Juhu Beach

Departure Times: 10:15 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM

Route 231

Start Point: Santacruz West

End Point: Juhu Bus Station

Departure Times: 10:20 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:00 PM, and 11:30 PM

Route A-247 & A-294

Start Point: Borivali West

End Point: Gorai Beach

Departure Times: 10:00 PM, 10:30 PM, 11:00 PM, 11:30 PM

Route 272

Start Point: Malad West

End Point: Marve Beach

Departure Times: 10:15 PM, 10:45 PM, 11:15 PM, 11:45 PM

The BEST has urged the passengers to take advantage of the New Year Eve special services.