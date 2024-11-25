Breaking News
Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

This year, they have pledged to collect 2,000 units of blood. To express their gratitude, the BVVS and SP will offer four gifts to each donor. Additionally, those who have donated blood 100 times or more in Mumbai will be honoured with special recognition during the event. This year’s event will be dedicated to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata

This year’s event will be dedicated to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. Pic/Instagram

Following Dussehra and Diwali, there is often a critical shortage of blood, delaying many essential surgeries and treatments. Recognising this,  a blood donation camp will be organised on Sunday, December 1, from 7 am to 3 pm at Shramik Gymkhana Ground, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel  East. This initiative is a joint effort by the Brihanmumbai Vruttapatra Vikreta Sangha (BVVS) (Lower Parel division) and Shivshahu Pratishthan (SP).


This year, they have pledged to collect 2,000 units of blood. To express their gratitude, the BVVS and SP will offer four gifts to each donor. Additionally, those who have donated blood 100 times or more in Mumbai will be honoured with special recognition during the event. This year’s event will be dedicated to Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata. The announcement was made by Jeevan Bhosale, Trustee of the Brihanmumbai Newspaper Vendors’ Association.



