Govandi NGO alleges unprotected manual scavenging is rampant in Mumbai. Pic/Getty Images

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has cracked the whip on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its failure to respond adequately to allegations of manual scavenging under its jurisdiction. This comes months after mid-day reported on the NHRC’s initial intervention, where labourers were found cleaning gutters without protective gear in clear violation of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act, 2013.

In its latest directive dated December 12, 2024, the NHRC has reminded the Assistant Commissioner of M/East Ward, Alka Sasne, to submit a detailed explanation regarding the violations. The Commission has warned that failure to comply by January 19, 2025, will result in coercive action under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

NGO Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, were the ones who took cognisance of the incident and filed a complaint to NHRC as far back as in April. The body also submitted photos of labourers of both male and female unclogging drains and removing filth by getting into a manhole without protective gear or gloves at Baiganwadi near Govandi.

Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, the complainant in the case and founder-president of the NGO Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum said, “In April, we witnessed both men and women without any safety gear, masks or boots, gloves, entering and cleaning nullahs in the Govandi and Chembur areas. We immediately reported the matter to the NHRC as the BMC ward office often neglects our complaints.”

“Despite the intervention of the NHRC, the BMC does not appear to take the issue seriously. We are grateful to the Human Rights Commission for diligently following up on this case,” Shaikh added. Assistant Commissioner of M/East ward Sasne did not respond despite repeated attempts by the reporter for a comment.