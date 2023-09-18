NIA court denies bail to Dawood Ibrahim gang member Salim Fruit in terror activities case

A special court in Mumbai, on Monday, denied bail to a member of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang. According to the report in PTI, the court denied bail to Salim Qureshi who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for allegedly aiding the gang’s terrorist activities.

Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's associate Salim Fruit being detianed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after conducting a raid, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Special NIA judge BD Shelke was hearing the bail application of Salim Qureshi alias Salim ‘Fruit’, who is a close aide of gangster Chhota Shakeel, who was a key member of Dawood Ibrahim’s gang D-Company.

Salim Fruit was arrested by the NIA in August last year for allegedly aiding the underworld don’s terrorist activities.

The central probe agency had alleged that Salim Fruit played an active role in extorting huge amounts of money in Chhota Shakeel’s name from property dealings, dispute settlements for raising terror funds and further terrorist activities of D-Company, the PTI report stated.

The agency had registered a case related to ‘terrorist and criminal activities' such as smuggling, narco-terrorism, money laundering, circulation of fake currency, raising terror funds and working in active collaboration with international terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Qaeda by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. The case was registered on February 3, 2022.

Salim Fruit named in extortion case, arrested by AEC

According to another PTI report, Salim Fruit, Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law was also arrested by the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell along with businessman Riyaz Bhati in an extortion case. He was charged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). AEC had taken custody of Salim Fruit from NIA.

Riyaz Bhati, who is said to have links with Dawood Ibrahim, Salim Fruit and Chhota Shakeel were all been named in the FIR in connection with an extortion case registered by Versova police based on a complaint by a businessman who was threatened and told to give a car valued at Rs 30 lakh and cash worth Rs 7.5 lakhs.

During further probe into the case, the involvement of five more people -- Ajay Ganda, Feroz Chamda, Sameer Khan, Papa Pathan and Amjad Redkar – came to light and thence were arrested.

With PTI inputs