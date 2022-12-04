Nitesh Rane opposes construction of Urdu Bhavan in Mumbai's Agripada

BJP MLA Rane claimed that earlier the land was reserved for constructing Industrial Training Institute (ITI) but the MVA government allotted the plot for the construction of Urdu Bhavan
Nitesh Rane. File Pic
MLA Nitesh Rane extended his support for opposing the construction of Urdu Bhavan in the Agripada. The Agripada Sangarsh Samiti has been protesting against the construction of the Urdu Bhavan in the area.
BJP MLA Rane claimed that earlier the land was reserved for constructing Industrial Training Institute (ITI) but the MVA government allotted the plot for the construction of Urdu Bhavan.
According to him, the Urdu Bhavan was a promise made to the citizens in the 2017 BMC elections manifesto.
Nitesh Rane said, "The majority population is of Hindus and hence Urdu Bhavan shouldn't be made here. There is a government of Hindu ideology and we will not let injustice happen."
Hitting out at former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, he added, "If Thackeray wants to make Urdu learning centre then he should make it at his new Matoshree residence."
"Here the majority is Hindu so construct Urdu Bhavan somewhere else not here... If you want to build Urdu Bhavan then build near Kala Nagar Matoshree," he further said.
