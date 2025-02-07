Minister assures students amid calls to bar burqas during board exams. Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh has urged the state board and the school education minister to issue a written directive ensuring that no Muslim student is denied entry to exam centres for wearing a burqa

The board exams are scheduled for February and March. Representation pic/istock

Following Minister Nitesh Rane's letter to the education minister last month, seeking a ban on the burqa in board exams due to concerns about its misuse for smuggling chits and malpractice, the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh has urged the education minister to issue a written directive to the state board. They demand assurance that no girl student is stopped or denied entry at any exam centre across the state for wearing a burqa.

The Std X (SSC) exams are scheduled from February 21 to March 17, while the Std XII (HSC) exams will be held from February 11 to March 11. In his January 29 letter, Nitesh Rane urged the state government and the School Education Department to ban the burqa at examination centres for SSC and HSC board exams, citing concerns about cheating. Addressing Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane demanded uniform rules for Hindu and Muslim students.



Dada Bhuse, Maharashtra school education minister and Malegaon (Outer) MLA

Rane, who is the minister for fisheries and ports, also claimed that past law and order issues and exam malpractices had involved students wearing burqas. “There have been cases of cheating and copying. This should not happen in Maharashtra, so I have written a letter to the education minister,” he added.

His statement triggered strong reactions from Opposition leaders and Muslim scholars, who argue that Rane’s letter targets religious freedom. Last week, while addressing the media, Rane remarked, “They should go to Bangladesh and Pakistan if they want to take exams wearing a burqa. In our country, we follow a Constitution drafted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, not Sharia law.”

The demand for a burqa ban in exam centres has reignited the hijab debate in India, raising concerns over religious freedom and students’ rights. The state government has not yet issued an official response to Rane’s letter. However, Bhuse has assured that there will be no burqa ban during board exams. “Instead of focusing on a dress code, the priority will be on preventing cheating and malpractices at exam centres,” Bhuse stated.



Sajid Nisar Ahmed, founder and general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh

He added that strict measures will be implemented to curb cheating, regardless of whether students wear a burqa. “Cheating-free exams are the motto of the school education department and the state board. CCTV cameras have been installed at exam centres, adequate police security has been arranged, and invigilators will be present. The department will ensure that no student resorts to cheating,” Bhuse said.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh has urged the state board and the school education minister to issue a written directive ensuring that no Muslim student is denied entry to exam centres for wearing a burqa.

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, founder and general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh, expressed concerns over the controversy and the fear it has created among Muslim students. “Checking and frisking of students can be conducted. We have already requested that female personnel be present to frisk and verify girl students. They can check their faces and conduct security checks, but banning the burqa would be unfair to many Muslim girls,” Ahmed told mid-day.

He added, “We are grateful to the school education minister for assuring that students wearing burqas will not face problems or be denied entry to exam halls. However, to prevent any such incidents across the state, we have requested the minister and the state board to issue an official circular or directive to all exam centre in-charges.”

SP MLA Rais Shaikh, who intervened in the matter following Rane's statement, wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, stating, “This demand is unconstitutional and has no legal basis.” He further asserted, “It specifically targets the Muslim community, aiming to deprive minority students of their education. Such demands will only lead to polarisation in the education sector.”

Shaikh told mid-day, “A minister writing to a department or making statements demanding something does not automatically turn it into policy or law. Banning the burqa during exams is not an official rule, and therefore, there cannot and should not be a written directive enforcing it. The minister’s assurance is enough. As far as students are concerned, we have alerted all our volunteers and local NGOs working with us to remain vigilant during the board exams. If any student faces such discrimination or is denied entry at an exam centre, they can reach out to us, and we will assist them.”