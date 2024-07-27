Shinde sought central funds to expedite river-linking projects to make the Marathwada region drought-free

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article NITI Aayog meet: Shinde seeks central aid for infrastructure projects in Maharashtra x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday sought central assistance for infrastructure projects in the state to ensure interlinking and timely completion of rivers in the drought-prone Marathwada region. Shinde sought central funds to expedite river-linking projects to make the Marathwada region, comprising eight districts, drought-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI report, speaking at a meeting of the NITI Aayog Governing Council in Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he cited projects like the Chiplun-Karad and Nashik-Pune rail lines, Thane Metro, Mumbai funnel zone and cluster redevelopment to seek central funds.

Shinde also highlighted various welfare schemes initiated by his government for the common man, reported PTI.

The CM said several dilapidated buildings in Mumbai and other parts of the state are being redeveloped in clusters. Citing the cluster redevelopment work as Asia's biggest brownfield project, he said it will enhance the standard of living of citizens, according to PTI.

As per the news agency report, Shinde noted state government agencies redeveloping slums and decrepit buildings will construct more than two lakh houses.

He said the Konkan coastal road and Konkan greenfield expressway project will become game changers for the development of the region.

The state government reportedly plans to construct an access control grid of 5,000 km of roads to ensure uninterrupted connectivity to different parts of the state, Shinde said.

The CM urged the Centre to start work on the Nashik-Pune rail line at the earliest. He also urged the six acres of land belonging to the Mumbai Port Trust to make a Marine Drive-like promenade.

He stressed the need for improving irrigation facilities in the coastal Konkan region to prevent rainwater from flowing into the sea. According to the news agency report, Shinde noted the state government is working on projects to lift rainwater to the Godavari basin in Marathwada.

Shinde said water from west-flowing rivers also needs to be diverted to the Godavari basin, for which Rs 14,040 crore is required, reported PTI.

In his address at the ninth Governing Council meeting, PM Modi emphasised the need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level.

"We must target zero poverty as a priority for a Viksit Bharat starting at village level," Modi said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)