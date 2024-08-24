NMIMS university enhances security measures for student safety

Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, led a detailed security assessment on Saturday, underscoring the institution’s commitment to creating a safe learning environment, the officials said

Screengrab from the video of Dr. Meena Chintamaneni reviewing the security measures on Saturday

The Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) University has taken significant steps to ensure the safety and security of its students, the officials said.

Dr. Chintamaneni, accompanied by SVKM's NMIMS security staff, conducted a thorough inspection of the campus’s entry and exit points.

The assessment included direct interactions with security personnel and a comprehensive review of the surrounding campus areas.

Following the security evaluation, NMIMS University has strengthened its security protocols by deploying additional security guards across the campus. The measure aims to enhance the safety of all students and staff member, the officials said.