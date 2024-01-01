Breaking News
PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on Jan 12: CM Shinde
Maharashtra: 95 detained after cops raid rave party in Thane; drugs seized
Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, once headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani, banned by govt
Maharashtra reports 131 fresh Covid-19 cases
Mumbai: Thousands of cops on streets of city for secured New Year celebrations
No tussle in MVA over sharing of seats for Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut
shot-button
Happy New Year Happy New Year
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No differences in MVA winnability criterion for distribution of tickets for 2024 Lok Sabha elections Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

No differences in MVA, "winnability" criterion for distribution of tickets for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole

Updated on: 01 January,2024 05:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole Monday said there are no differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the allocation of seats for upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and added that "winnability" will be the criterion for the distribution of tickets

No differences in MVA,

File Photo/Midday

Listen to this article
No differences in MVA, "winnability" criterion for distribution of tickets for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
x
00:00

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole Monday said there are no differences in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the allocation of seats for upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and added that "winnability" will be the criterion for the distribution of tickets.


The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and Congress.


"Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has already clarified his stand on the allocation of seats. The goal of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in elections," Patole told reporters.


He said the Congress wants to fight the BJP by taking everyone along and alleged that differences have cropped up in the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) over the allocation of seats.

"To quell these differences, the BJP will eventually use the ED and CBI to silence its allies," he alleged.

The Mahayuti includes the BJP, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction).

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule has ruled out any internal confusion on the over-the-seat sharing issue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that a lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar.

"There is no confusion internally. There was a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar in Delhi 15 days ago. A lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in that meeting. The information will be officially announced in the next 8-10 days," Sule told reporters on Monday.

"There will be ups and downs in the seat-sharing formula as we are in alliance, so this will happen," Sule said.

When asked about the role of Prakash Ambedkar in the INDIA bloc, she said that he will definitely play an important role in the alliance.

Earlier, former Lok Sabha MP Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar, reiterated his interest in joining the MVA and INDIA alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

VBA (Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi) President Prakash Ambedkar, in his letter to Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, stressed the need to adopt his proposed formula of 12 seats for each party.

He termed the "12+12+12+12 formula" as a 'conflict-free' plan to decide on the number of seat sharing in the state.

Emphasising that 'defeating Modi should be the only priority for MVA', Prakash Ambedkar in his letter mentioned that the "VBA desires that the parties within the MVA- Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party, Indian National Congress and VBA should fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together and on an equal number of seats as equal partners." (With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maha Vikas Aghadi news maharashtra congress shiv sena mumbai nationalist congress party INDIA alliance

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK