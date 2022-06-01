Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No Honk (Wednes)Day: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's new move

No Honk (Wednes)Day: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's new move

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Move is aimed at reducing noise pollution and unnecessary honking; traffic cops to be out on roads to implement scheme, fine violators

No Honk (Wednes)Day: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's new move

Traffic cops had, on an experimental basis, observed ‘No Honking Hours’ between 5 pm and 7 pm on Saturday at several places including Marine Drive. File pic/Ashish Raje


No Honk Day, to be observed every Wednesday, is the newest initiative of the Mumbai police. In a bid to reduce noise pollution and unnecessary honking, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday instructed all motorists in the city to observe the day, failing which cops would take action. He also asked police officers to sensitise people about noise pollution and its ill effects.

The issue of unnecessary honking is an old one and many organisations had urged CP Pandey to take action on honkers. Cops have observed that many motorists honk unnecessarily, and mostly after the signal turns green. The commissioner had earlier asked cops to take action against such motorists, following which 15,389 motorists were booked in May.




"On an experimental basis, we observed ‘No Honking Hours’ on Saturday (May 28) between 5 pm and 7 pm on some prominent streets and received a good response. So, we are taking it forward and observing it for a day,” said a senior police officer from the traffic department, adding, “Tomorrow all traffic division officers will be on streets for the same.” 


Show full article

mumbai police mumbai mumbai news mumbai traffic

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK