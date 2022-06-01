No Honk (Wednes)Day: Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey's new move

Move is aimed at reducing noise pollution and unnecessary honking; traffic cops to be out on roads to implement scheme, fine violators

Traffic cops had, on an experimental basis, observed ‘No Honking Hours’ between 5 pm and 7 pm on Saturday at several places including Marine Drive. File pic/Ashish Raje

No Honk Day, to be observed every Wednesday, is the newest initiative of the Mumbai police. In a bid to reduce noise pollution and unnecessary honking, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey on Tuesday instructed all motorists in the city to observe the day, failing which cops would take action. He also asked police officers to sensitise people about noise pollution and its ill effects.

The issue of unnecessary honking is an old one and many organisations had urged CP Pandey to take action on honkers. Cops have observed that many motorists honk unnecessarily, and mostly after the signal turns green. The commissioner had earlier asked cops to take action against such motorists, following which 15,389 motorists were booked in May.

"On an experimental basis, we observed ‘No Honking Hours’ on Saturday (May 28) between 5 pm and 7 pm on some prominent streets and received a good response. So, we are taking it forward and observing it for a day,” said a senior police officer from the traffic department, adding, “Tomorrow all traffic division officers will be on streets for the same.”

