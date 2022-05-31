No info yet on when bodies of Thane residents who died in Nepal plane crash will arrive: Police

'All information about the dead bodies will be coming through the district collector's office. So far, we have not received any intimation,' says the police official

A vehicle carrying the bodies of victims of a plane crash arrive at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pic/PTI

Police have not yet received any communication on when the bodies of Thane resident Vaibhavi Bandekar Tripathy, her husband and two children, who died in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday, will arrive in the adjoining city, an official said on Tuesday.

According to the Thane police official, after receiving the news of the plane crash, they contacted Vaibhavi Tripathy's elder sister.

However, since then no relative of Vaibhavi Tripathy (51), who worked in a senior position at a financial firm at BKC in Mumbai, has approached the Kapurbawadi police station under whose jurisdiction the family's residence is located.

