×
Breaking News
The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it
No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23
Mumbai: Water tank bursts at Gautam Nagar transit camp, two homes damaged
Mumbai: Govandi mosques to start talking about measles, vaccination
Booster shot for three sick south Mumbai bridges
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022 23

No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23

Updated on: 18 November,2022 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Cabinet cites financial distress brought in by the pandemic to grant relief; move also comes ahead of civic elections

No property tax hike in Mumbai for 2022-23

The state govt will amend the BMC Act-1888 to affect the populist decision. File pic


Mumbaikars will not pay a revised capital value property tax this financial year. The state cabinet has taken the decision in view of the economic slump the COVID pandemic has caused and seems to have considered the populist impact it would have ahead of the municipal polls.


The Chief Minister’s Office said the industry, businesses, educational institutes, projects, factories and daily wages were impacted greatly during the coronavirus pandemic. 



Also Read: The diamond war is here, and Mumbai is losing it


“Property owners, institutes and public representatives had petitioned the BMC for a waiver or relaxation,” said the CMO, adding that the BMC Act-1888 will be amended accordingly. As a result of the move, the BMC is expected to suffer a revenue loss of Rs 1,117 crore.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK