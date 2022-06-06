Breaking News
No proposal to replace Mahatma Gandhi's picture on banknotes: RBI

Updated on: 06 June,2022 05:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Referring to media reports that claimed that the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India were considering a proposal to also use images of famous personalities like Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes, the RBI clarified that there is no such proposal

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has clarified that it has no proposal to replace the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi's picture on currency notes.

Referring to media reports that claimed that the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India were considering a proposal to also use images of famous personalities like Rabindranath Tagore and APJ Abdul Kalam on banknotes, the RBI clarified that there is no such proposal.




"There are reports in certain sections of the media that the Reserve Bank of India is considering changes to the existing currency and banknotes by replacing the face of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others. It may be noted that there is no such proposal in the Reserve Bank," Yogesh Dayal, Chief General Manager, said in a statement.


