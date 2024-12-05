Breaking News
No Shiv Sena MLA to join Maharashtra government without Shinde as deputy CM: Party leader

Updated on: 05 December,2024 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant declared that no MLA from the party will take up any role in the new Maharashtra government unless Eknath Shinde agrees to become the deputy chief minister, hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony

File Pic

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant declared on Thursday that no MLA from the party would accept a role in the newly-formed Maharashtra government if Eknath Shinde, the party chief, does not take oath as the deputy chief minister.


Addressing the media hours before the swearing-in ceremony, Samant stressed that while no Shiv Sena MLA is seeking the deputy CM's position for themselves, it is imperative for Shinde to assume the role.


Samant’s remarks come amidst ongoing deliberations over the leadership structure of the new government. Eknath Shinde, who served as the chief minister in the outgoing administration, has expressed reluctance to accept the position of deputy CM in the new dispensation, according to party sources.


The swearing-in ceremony will see BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. The event, to be held with much fanfare in Mumbai, is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

As per BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar, Fadnavis will be accompanied by two deputy chief ministers during the oath-taking ceremony. However, the Shiv Sena has maintained that Shinde's inclusion in the new government is non-negotiable.

"We have made it clear to Eknath Shinde that he must accept the deputy chief minister's post. If he does not, no MLA from the Shiv Sena will take any responsibility in the new government," Samant asserted.

Samant expressed confidence that Shinde would eventually agree to the demand, given the party’s collective stance. "This decision reflects the united voice of all Shiv Sena MLAs, and we hope Shinde respects their sentiments," he said.

The leadership tussle underscores the complexities within the alliance as the new government takes shape. While Fadnavis's return to the helm is largely uncontested within the BJP, the Shiv Sena's insistence on Shinde assuming a prominent role adds a layer of intrigue to the coalition dynamics.

With the swearing-in ceremony mere hours away, all eyes are on Shinde and his final decision, which will likely shape the future trajectory of the Shiv Sena’s role in Maharashtra’s governance. The situation remains fluid, with further developments expected soon.

(With inputs from PTI)

