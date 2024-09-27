Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold
Mumbai: This 45-feet drain brought Central Railway to halt; watch video
Mumbai rain updates: Why live alerts were delayed; watch video
Badlapur encounter: Akshay Shinde’s kin seeks protection after receiving threats
Navi Mumbai: Missing for seven hours, elderly couple reunited with family
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > No speculation please says CMO after CM Shinde skips events on health grounds

No speculation please, says CMO after CM Shinde skips events on health grounds

Updated on: 27 September,2024 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde missed government functions in Shirdi and Rahuri due to rest advised after an eye surgery, clarified CMO

No speculation please, says CMO after CM Shinde skips events on health grounds

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Listen to this article
No speculation please, says CMO after CM Shinde skips events on health grounds
x
00:00

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde skipped the government functions in Shirdi and Rahuri where Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others shared the dais on Friday, his office clarified that he had been advised to rest following an eye surgery.


Speculations were rife that Shinde cancelled the tour in the backdrop of his party's tussle for having a better seat share in the Assembly elections, in which the BJP is expected to contest 155-160 seats. 


"CM Eknath Shinde has undergone an eye surgery. He has been advised to take rest by the doctors. As per the advice, the CM has cancelled the 'Ladki Bahin' function in Shirdi and the groundbreaking ceremony of the onion bank in Rahuri. Media is requested to not speculate over this," said a note from the CMO.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK