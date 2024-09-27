Chief Minister Eknath Shinde missed government functions in Shirdi and Rahuri due to rest advised after an eye surgery, clarified CMO

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde skipped the government functions in Shirdi and Rahuri where Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others shared the dais on Friday, his office clarified that he had been advised to rest following an eye surgery.

Speculations were rife that Shinde cancelled the tour in the backdrop of his party's tussle for having a better seat share in the Assembly elections, in which the BJP is expected to contest 155-160 seats.

"CM Eknath Shinde has undergone an eye surgery. He has been advised to take rest by the doctors. As per the advice, the CM has cancelled the 'Ladki Bahin' function in Shirdi and the groundbreaking ceremony of the onion bank in Rahuri. Media is requested to not speculate over this," said a note from the CMO.