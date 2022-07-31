Breaking News
Not much difference in colour of Bhagat Singh Koshyari's cap and heart, says Sharad Pawar; slams Maharashtra Guv for comments on Mumbai

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Koshyari had said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital"

Sharad Pawar. File Pic


Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his comments on the role of Gujaratis and Rajasthanis in making Mumbai the country's financial capital and said there was not much difference in the colour of his cap and heart.

Koshyari, a native of Uttarakhand, is mostly seen wearing a black 'topi'.

Speaking at a function in Andheri on Friday, Koshyari had said, "I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital."


Talking to reporters on Saturday evening in Dhule, the NCP chief said, "There is not much difference in the colour of Koshyari's cap and heart."

"Maharashtra has taken along people of all religions, castes, languages etc. Mumbai's progress is because of the hard work of ordinary citizens. Koshyari had earlier made objectionable comments about social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule," Pawar added.

