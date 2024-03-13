Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Now khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai Ahmedabad highway
<< Back to Elections 2024

Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Premium

Updated on: 13 March,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Long stretches of abandoned vehicles at Pelhar, Sativali, Chinchoti gather dust and slow down work

Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Khataras line the highway. Pic/Hanif Patel

Key Highlights

  1. Abandoned vehicles, pose hindrance to infra firm’s current white topping project
  2. Despite efforts to notify police through letters, their requests have been ignored
  3. Daily commuters, would often get stuck in huge traffic jams

Abandoned vehicles or khataras, along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, particularly at Sativali, Pelhar, and Chinchoti, pose a hindrance to the infra firm’s current white topping project. Despite efforts to notify police through letters, their requests have been ignored, the firm alleged.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

highway national highway Ahmedabad mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK