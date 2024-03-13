Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

Long stretches of abandoned vehicles at Pelhar, Sativali, Chinchoti gather dust and slow down work
Khataras line the highway. Pic/Hanif Patel
Key Highlights
- Abandoned vehicles, pose hindrance to infra firm’s current white topping project
- Despite efforts to notify police through letters, their requests have been ignored
- Daily commuters, would often get stuck in huge traffic jams
Abandoned vehicles or khataras, along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, particularly at Sativali, Pelhar, and Chinchoti, pose a hindrance to the infra firm’s current white topping project. Despite efforts to notify police through letters, their requests have been ignored, the firm alleged.