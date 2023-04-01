Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Now Mumbais main water line damaged

Now, Mumbai’s main water line damaged

Updated on: 01 April,2023 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

This is the second time this month that the pipe has been damaged at this spot in Kopri, squeezing water supply to Mumbai

Now, Mumbai’s main water line damaged

Water accumulated at the site of the damage, at Kopri, in Thane


The water woes of Mumbai could worsen further, as another main line has been damaged in Thane, for the second time within a month. Mumbaikars are already getting 15 per cent less supply due to ongoing work of a tunnel at Wagle Estate. Both these lines bring water to the city from five of the seven lakes.
 
Of the seven lakes that keep Mumbai’s taps running, five are outside the city and 98 per cent of the city’s supply comes from these. Two main pipelines transport clean water from these five lakes to the city--a 5.5-metre diameter tunnel 100 metre below the surface and a 2.5-metre diameter pipeline 8 metre underground.

