Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery

Official at Y B Chavan auditorium says the event was called off because of ‘internal reasons’, stand-up comic’s manager claims it has merely been postponed
Faruqui’s Hyderabad show was held amid a heavy police presence
Days after his show was called off in Bengaluru following pressure from right-wing groups, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui’s event met a similar fate in Mumbai on Sunday. The comic was to perform at Y B Chavan auditorium. His manager said the programme has been postponed. Faruqui, who has been in the cross hairs of right-wingers, performed in Hyderabad on Saturday amid heavy police presence.
Munawar’s Mumbai show—Dongri to Nowhere—was affected reportedly because the organisers did not receive permission from authorities who feared that right-wing groups might disrupt the programme.
Munawar Faruqui
According to sources, Mumbai Police has slapped a 149 ( police to prevent cognisable offence) CrPC notice on the host and the performer.
Last week, the Bengaluru police denied permission to the comedian for a show after a pro-Hindutva outfit approached the city police commissioner with a complaint against the artiste. “We are not aware of the reason. But today’s show was cancelled,” said an official of YB Chavan auditorium. “Also, we are not aware of the next date,” added the official.
mid-day could not immediately reach out to Munawar. His manager Sadakat said, “No such events were cancelled by the Mumbai police. The event is being postponed at YB Chavan due to some internal reasons.” This is at least the 14th time the comedian has become a target of right-wing groups, leading to the cancellation of his show. Earlier, Munawar was charged with hurting religious sentiments based on the complaint of the son of a BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh. He was arrested even before the allegedly offensive show went live.
Messages sent to Dr Hari Balaji N, DCP Zone 1, remained unanswered.