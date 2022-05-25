Now, netas take sides over Khotachiwadi bungalow

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Shiv Sena has been with the locals, trying to prevent the redevelopment of the house while the BJP workers are supporting the members of the trust that it was sold to

A stop-work notice was pasted on the bungalow but locals claim attempts were still being made to tear the structure down. Pic/Ashish Raje


The redevelopment of the Fernandez House in Girgaum’s 200-year-old heritage hamlet of Khotachiwadi has now taken a political hue. While the Shiv Sena has been assisting locals in their efforts to prevent the redevelopment, sources in the BMC have confirmed that senior BJP leadership in the city has now intervened in the matter in support of the new owner of the property. 

As a mark of protest and to build pressure on the Mumbai civic body to register an FIR, the residents of Khotachiwadi submitted a signature campaign on Monday. They submitted their petition with 114 signatures from the community and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) D ward office.




For the past month, the Khotachiwadi residents have been fighting to preserve their heritage precinct after the new owner of a bungalow opted for redevelopment and began tearing it down. A few of them approached the local Shiv Sena leader for help. “The Shiv Sena Shakha Pramukh has been helping residents in the matter. After Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray himself intervened and BMC issued a stay last month, a stop work notice too was pasted outside the bungalow. However, there are still attempts being made to tear the structure down. We want the BMC to file an FIR against the developer and new owner of the bungalow,” said Prasad Ambavkar, a resident of Khotachiwadi.


