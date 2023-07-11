Now, Thane’s Kopri bridge disintegrates

The flyover, inaugurated by CM with much fanfare, becomes latest in example of shoddy work on a long list of quality failures this monsoon

Workers repair the damaged portion of the bridge. Pics/Sameer Markande

Thane’s Kopri rail overbridge (ROB) is yet another newly opened bridge to wither within a few months of use, exposing more shoddy work in the state. Inaugurated by the CM in February, the cement concrete portion of the bridge has developed cracks and potholes. The MMRDA said this stretch was built by Central Railway.



Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inaugurated the railway overbridge (ROB) on February 9, which coincidentally is also his birthday. MLA Pratap Sarnaik and the then metropolitan commissioner S V R Srinivas were also present.



Potholes on Kopri ROB in Thane, on Monday

A stretch of the bridge, which is made of cement concrete, started deteriorating after just a few weeks of rain. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had undertaken the widening of Kopri ROB to ease congestion on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

However, an MMRDA official said, “The bridge portion over the rail crossing was constructed by Central Railway, but funded by the MMRDA. The concrete road portion where the cracks have appeared was constructed by Central Railway.” Central Railway did not respond to mid-day’s request for comment.

When the mid-day photojournalist on Monday visited the bridge to take photos of the damaged surface towards Thane, a person at the site tried to stop him even as workers were repairing the damage. Commuters have questioned the quality of the construction.



Repair work underway to fix the damage, on Monday

Ankoor A, a resident of Thane, said, “I was astonished to find cracks and potholes on the surface of the Kopri ROB on Sunday, and even the cement part had cracks. What can we anticipate for other roads in the state if this is the condition of an ROB inaugurated by the chief minister?”

Hitu Panchale, another motorist, said, “Within just five months, the state of the Kopri ROB has begun to deteriorate, which indicates that a compromise was made while constructing the road. The contractor and the MMRDA employees in charge of this project should be held accountable.”

“#Kopri bridge inauguration done in 2023 February already cement boulders have come out and potholes are forming on cement section of bridge [sic],” tweeted one commuter Uttam Kaul.



Cracks are seen on Kopri bridge, on Monday

Prem N tweeted, “@TMCaTweetAway mostly all roads are potholes even newly constructed Kopri bridge also why this happening take strict action against contractor and engineers. wasting and looting public money. When we get corruption free India [sic].”

The 784-metre-long and 37-metre-wide eight-lane ROB was built at an estimated cost of Rs 258 crore. It includes a vehicular underpass linking Naupada junction to Dnyansadhana College and the proposed new Kopri station. The Kopri ROB is an arterial link connecting Mumbai and Thane districts.