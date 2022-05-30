Breaking News
Nurses strike: Planned surgeries in Mumbai's JJ Hospital down to 22 from 70 on Monday

Updated on: 30 May,2022 09:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Dean Pallavi Saple says JJ Hospital conducts 65-70 planned surgeries per day on average, but only 22 could be performed on Monday due to a shortage of nurses

Nurses strike: Planned surgeries in Mumbai's JJ Hospital down to 22 from 70 on Monday

JJ Hospital. File Photo


Planned surgeries at the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai were brought down to a third of the normal count as a strike by nurses entered the fifth day on Monday, a senior official of the premier facility said.

Dean Pallavi Saple said JJ Hospital conducts 65-70 planned surgeries per day on average, but only 22 could be performed on Monday due to a shortage of nurses.




She added that nursing students have been roped in to bridge the gap so that patients are not inconvenienced.


