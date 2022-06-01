Nurses suspend protest after Maharashtra govt's assurance to look into their demands

They had been protesting against the government's decision to recruit nurses through a private contractor. The Maharashtra State Nursing Association (MSNA) had claimed the move will make nurses vulnerable to exploitation with regard to their working hours and remuneration.

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Maharashtra state-run hospitals' nurses, who were on an indefinite strike since May 28, have suspended their agitation following an assurance by the government to address their demands by July 15, a nursing association said on Wednesday.

They had been protesting against the government's decision to recruit nurses through a private contractor. The Maharashtra State Nursing Association (MSNA) had claimed the move will make nurses vulnerable to exploitation with regard to their working hours and remuneration.

The nurses had also gone protested on May 26 and 27, and threatened further agitation if their demands were not met.

Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday met the protesting nurses.

