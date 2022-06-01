Breaking News
Raj Thackeray's surgery postponed after dead coronavirus cells found in his blood
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
Mumbai: BMC prepares Malad's Jumbo Covid Care Centre in case of hospitalisation increases
Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi withdraws plea in Delhi HC
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Mumbai Police register cheating FIR against BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, 2 others
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, son Rahul in money-laundering case
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Nurses suspend protest after Maharashtra govt's assurance to look into their demands

Nurses suspend protest after Maharashtra govt's assurance to look into their demands

Updated on: 01 June,2022 04:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

They had been protesting against the government's decision to recruit nurses through a private contractor. The Maharashtra State Nursing Association (MSNA) had claimed the move will make nurses vulnerable to exploitation with regard to their working hours and remuneration.

Nurses suspend protest after Maharashtra govt's assurance to look into their demands

Nurses stage a demonstration at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar


Maharashtra state-run hospitals' nurses, who were on an indefinite strike since May 28, have suspended their agitation following an assurance by the government to address their demands by July 15, a nursing association said on Wednesday.

They had been protesting against the government's decision to recruit nurses through a private contractor. The Maharashtra State Nursing Association (MSNA) had claimed the move will make nurses vulnerable to exploitation with regard to their working hours and remuneration.




The nurses had also gone protested on May 26 and 27, and threatened further agitation if their demands were not met.
Maharashtra's Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Wednesday met the protesting nurses.


Show full article

mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK