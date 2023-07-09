One dead, three injured as truck rams into roadside food cart in Bhiwandi

One person was killed and three others injured after they were knocked down by a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district

One person was killed and three others injured after they were knocked down by a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Khadavali Naka, the Padgha police station official said.

"Four persons on two motorcycles were having ice cream in front of a roadside food cart. A container truck first hit a four-wheeler and then rammed into the food cart. The four persons were rushed to a hospital where one of them died," he said.

The driver of the container truck escaped and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

