Breaking News
Mumbai: FOB at Marine Lines splits wide open again
Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July
Mumbai: Warning! Don’t play stupid pranks with your friends
Mumbai: Seven held for ‘massage’ and robbery at gunpoint
Mumbai double decker fans bid iconic BEST bus adieu
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > One dead three injured as truck rams into roadside food cart in Bhiwandi

One dead, three injured as truck rams into roadside food cart in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 09 July,2023 05:48 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

One person was killed and three others injured after they were knocked down by a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district

One dead, three injured as truck rams into roadside food cart in Bhiwandi

Representative Image

Listen to this article
One dead, three injured as truck rams into roadside food cart in Bhiwandi
x
00:00

One person was killed and three others injured after they were knocked down by a container truck in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Sunday.


The incident took place on Saturday night in Khadavali Naka, the Padgha police station official said.


"Four persons on two motorcycles were having ice cream in front of a roadside food cart. A container truck first hit a four-wheeler and then rammed into the food cart. The four persons were rushed to a hospital where one of them died," he said.


Also read: Himachal: Five dead in landslides, all major rivers in spate after heavy rains

The driver of the container truck escaped and efforts are on to nab him, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra bhiwandi thane

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK