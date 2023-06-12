One runway shut at Mumbai airport as Cyclone 'Biporjay' intensifies, SpiceJet issues advisory

The authorities have shut down a runway at the Mumbai airport as the “Cyclone Biparjoy” intensified leading to cancellation and delaying of flights

Air India said in a tweet that some flights have been delayed and some cancelled as a result of the temporary closure of a runway at Mumbai airport due to “inclement weather conditions".

With the intensity of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ increasing, Mumbai along with other coastal parts of Maharashtra received rain and strong winds on Sunday night.

Spice Jet issued an advisory for Mumbai flyers saying that all domestic flights will operate from Terminal 1, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai.

Earlier, the airline said that due to cyclone Biparjoy, the flight operations to/from Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Kandla, and Ahmedabad will be affected for next 3 days.

“#CycloneAdvisory: Due to cyclone Biparjoy, our flight operations to/from Mumbai, Bhavnagar, Kandla, and Ahmedabad will be affected for next 3 days. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx. SIC,” the airline said in a tweet.

Strong winds also affected the air quality and visibility due to dust particles. Some trees fell in parts of Mumbai due to gusty winds, news agency PTI quoted a a civic official as saying.

Air India in its tweet on Monday morning said, “Inclement weather conditions and the temporary closure of Runway 09/27 at the Mumbai airport, in addition to other consequential factors beyond our control have resulted in delays and cancellation of some of our flights. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests, as we make all effort to minimise the disruptions."