The vaccination of those in the age group 12 years to 15 years started on March 19

A student gets tested at Wadia Hospital, Thane West, on June 10. File pic

It has been three months since vaccination against Covid-19 started for the 12 years to 15 years age group, but so far only about 24 per cent of these children have taken the first jab in Thane city. In the 15 years to 18 years age group, nearly 36 per cent have not yet been vaccinated in Thane city.