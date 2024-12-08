Opposition MLAs of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance took their oaths in the Maharashtra assembly after boycotting the first day's session. The protest stemmed from allegations of EVM misuse and curfews in Solapur's Markadwadi village

File Pic

Members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance took their oaths as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Sunday in the newly formed Maharashtra assembly. This marked their participation after boycotting the oath-taking ceremony on Saturday, which was the first day of the special three-day session of the assembly.

According to PTI, the opposition members, comprising the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), and the Shiv Sena (UBT), had abstained from Saturday's proceedings, alleging irregularities in the recently concluded state elections. Their primary grievance was over alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVMs), a contentious issue raised repeatedly by opposition parties in India.

Prominent leaders who took their oaths on Sunday included Congress members Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Amit Deshmukh, along with NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT). The assembly reconvened for the day after Saturday's disruptions, and the opposition leaders took the opportunity to formally assume their roles in the legislature.

PTI reports that the opposition's boycott on Saturday was not solely limited to EVM-related allegations. The protest also extended to issues concerning Markadwadi village in the Malshiras assembly constituency in Solapur district. Villagers in Markadwadi had demanded a fresh election using traditional ballot papers, citing alleged discrepancies during the recent polls. The situation escalated when curfews were imposed in the area, and several residents were detained, leading to strong reactions from the opposition parties.

During Saturday's boycott, opposition leaders voiced their concerns over the treatment of the villagers, claiming that their arrests and the enforcement of curfews were attempts to suppress dissent and legitimate electoral grievances. They also demanded greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process, reiterating their long-standing demand for a return to paper ballots.

As per PTI, the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday allowed the opposition to re-enter the legislative process while continuing to voice their objections to the state government’s actions during and after the elections. The MVA has signalled its intention to take up these issues during the ongoing assembly session.

This three-day special session marks a crucial period in Maharashtra’s political landscape, as the opposition and ruling coalition prepare for heightened debates on governance and accountability.

(With inputs from PTI)