Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Opposition parties welcome Bombay HC ruling on Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll BJP says avoid politics

Opposition parties welcome Bombay HC ruling on Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll; BJP says avoid politics

Updated on: 14 December,2023 10:35 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the Bombay High Court's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism

Opposition parties welcome Bombay HC ruling on Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll; BJP says avoid politics

Bombay High Court. File Pic

Listen to this article
Opposition parties welcome Bombay HC ruling on Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll; BJP says avoid politics
x
00:00

Opposition parties in Maharashtra have welcomed the Bombay High Court order asking the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately hold the Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll, stressing people from the constituency cannot be left unrepresented for a long time, reported news agency PTI.


However, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the Bombay High Court's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism, reported PTI.


He said as a political party, the BJP is always ready to contest elections and pointed out that the Pune Lok Sabha seat was won in 2019 by its candidate Girish Bapat, whose death has necessitated the bypoll, reported PTI.


The Bombay High Court on Wednesday passed its order on a plea filed by Pune resident Sughosh Joshi against a certificate issued by the Election Commission to not hold the Pune Lok Sabha seat bypoll, which fell vacant following the death of sitting BJP MP Bapat on March 29, reported PTI.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata ripped into the ECI's stand on not holding the byelection as it was busy with other polls, including preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, calling it "bizarre and wholly unreasonable", reported PTI.

"In any parliamentary democracy, governance is done by elected representatives who are the voices of people. If the representative is no more, another must be put in place. People cannot go unrepresented. That is wholly unconstitutional and is a fundamental anathema to our constitutional structure," the court noted, reported PTI.

The Congress termed the Bombay High Court ruling as a rap for the governing coalition constituent BJP and also the poll panel, reported PTI.

"It is a big rap for the Election Commission and the BJP, which was avoiding the bypoll as it fears defeat," claimed Mohan Joshi, vice-president of the Maharashtra Congress, reported PTI.

The NCP (Sharad Pawar group) Pune city unit president Prashant Jagtap welcomed the court's ruling and echoed Joshi, saying the BJP was avoiding facing bypoll in the Lok Sabha seat as the party does not want to lose again after suffering defeat in the byelection to Kasba assembly constituency in Pune city held earlier this year, reported PTI.

However, BJP leader Mohol said the Bombay High Court's ruling must be respected and should not be seen through political prism, reported PTI.

The ECI is an independent body which has the right to take its own decisions, he said.

"So, there is no question of someone trying to interfere in the ECI's decision-making process," Mohol maintained.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court congress bharatiya janata party pune maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK