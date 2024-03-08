Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule told ANI that the decision to reduce LPG cylinder pricing was a 'political' action motivated by the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to reduce LPG cylinder rates by Rs 100, the Opposition has slammed the BJP government, calling it another 'jumla' from the Union government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) MP Supriya Sule told ANI that the decision to reduce LPG cylinder pricing was a 'political' action motivated by the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"I am not surprised at all. Look at the timing. They have been in power for the last 9 years. Why didn't they think of this earlier? Just when the election, I mean it will probably be announced in the next 5 or 6 days, "yeh aur ek jumla hai"... It's all political, it is from the heart at all," she said.

According to the report, Sule also questioned why the current government did not match the LPG cylinder pricing during their tenure. She said, "In our government, the cylinder was Rs 430. Why don't they match it?."

Manickam Tagore, a Congress MP, expressed similar thoughts, calling the move a 'jumla' in a post on social networking platform X, reported ANI.

"On Women's Day, Modi's Jumla: LPG price slashed by Rs. 100! Now it's Rs. 823... Just a little flashback: In 2014, Dr Singh (Manmohan Singh) gave a subsidy of Rs 600 and the price was 641 Rs."

Earlier, on International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder rates, intending to ease the financial burden on households, particularly those headed by women. This decision is consistent with the government's aim to empower women and provide 'Ease of Living' for them.

"This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti. By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X, the ANI report added.

Last October, the government boosted the subsidy from Rs 200 to Rs 300 each 14.2-kg cylinder for up to 12 refills per year. In addition, the Centre granted a one-year extension of the targeted cooking gas subsidy to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) participants to the end of 2024-25, offering LPG subsidy for up to 12 refills each year.

