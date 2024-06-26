Ghodbunder Road residents say particulate matter will harm thousands, including kids and elderly; protest to be held

The site of the ready-mix cement plant next to Haware Citi near Ghodbunder Road in Thane

Listen to this article Outrage grows over ready-mix cement plant for Thane-Borivli twin tube tunnel project x 00:00

As work on the ambitious Thane-Borivli twin tube tunnel project, which will pass beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), is set to begin soon, locals are opposing a massive ready-mix cement (RMC) plant that is being set up next to a residential complex near Suraj Water Park. Residents of Haware Citi near Ghodbunder Road in Thane have decided to stage a protest against the plant on June 30. The twin tube tunnel is a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) project and it has appointed a contractor to construct the tunnel, along with approaches and other civil works.

Dr Shradha Raorane, a resident of the Haware Citi, said, “The RMC plant’s operations will involve the use of cement and fly ash, which have the potential to disperse easily in the air as their particles are lightweight, posing a serious threat of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, allergies and cancer in some cases. This will severely affect the health of young kids and octogenarians. This plant is extremely close to Haware Citi and three schools as well as other complexes where around 10,000 people reside.”

“The RMC plant is situated on the premises of Haware Citi, where more than 30 buildings house over 8,000 residents. The area includes prominent schools such as EuroSchool and Dnyan Ganga International School, along with numerous kindergartens and nurseries. The constant operation of the RMC plant poses a significant health risk due to the churning of cement, asbestos and other harmful chemicals. Children, youths, adults and senior citizens are at risk of life-threatening diseases such as cancer, asthma, respiratory issues and other chronic illnesses,” read a message being circulated among residents. Locals also alleged that the plant poses a severe threat to the environment and though the area’s green cover has reduced, the facility is being built.

Impact on mankind, nature

Another resident, professor Tanuja Parihar, said cement and chemical pollutants emitted by the plant will be inhaled by residents, children and senior citizens causing severe health issues like respiratory problems, asthma, allergies and even lung cancer. “It’s going to make life difficult, especially for senior citizens whose immune systems will be affected. There will be 24x7 noise pollution due to machinery. Our basic right to a peaceful life and fresh air will be lost. This is an eco-sensitive zone. The plant is within a kilometre of SGNP,” Parihar added. She added that wildlife would be impacted up to Tikuji-Ni-Wadi.

“Trees will die and birds and wild animals will be badly affected. We are not against the tunnel but should it be at the cost of the lives of thousands of residents and children? The RMC plants can be shifted away from residential areas and schools and development can still happen without disturbing our lives,” Parihar added.

Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, who represents the Ovala-Majiwada Assembly segment in Thane, said, “I received complaints from locals about the plant. As more than 8,000 to 10,000 residents stay in its vicinity, they are opposed to it. I visited the site. I found that the plant is of the contractor who is doing the tunnel work. The project is important, but it should not be realised by harming citizens. Hence, I have suggested that the contractor look into the possibility of setting up the plant about five kilometres from the residential area.”

Official Speak

Sources familiar with the development stated, “The contractor must adhere to specific rules and regulations before establishing any casting yard or RMC plant. To our knowledge, the contractor has obtained all necessary permissions from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and has agreed to comply with the stipulated norms.” MMRDA officials were unavailable for comment till press time.

Tunnel facts

>> The tunnel will be constructed at a cost of over R14,400 crore. It seeks to reduce travel time between Thane and Borivli and decongest Ghodbunder Road.

>> The route will feature an 11.8-kilometre-long connecting road and two 10.25-kilometre-long three-lane tunnels from Tikuji-Ni-Wadi in Thane to the Western Express Highway in Borivli.

>> Considering that the tunnel will pass beneath SGNP, the MMRDA will take precautions to avoid causing harm to the park’s biodiversity such as using a tunnel-boring machine to avoid upsetting flora and fauna. The tunnel is expected to take five and a half years to be completed from the day the tender is awarded.

>> There will be cross tunnels every 300 metres, and the design will allow vehicles to travel at a top speed of 80 kilometres per hour. The new route is expected to shave off 40 to 45 minutes of travel time and reduce the need for 10.5 lakh metric tonnes of fuel. The initiative will contribute to a 36 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions. Special measures will be taken to ensure that the air within the constricted tunnel remains clean and fresh.

- With inputs from Faisal Tandel