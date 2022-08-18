Breaking News
Over 1,500 people killed in accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway in 10 years: Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan

Updated on: 18 August,2022 12:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Chavan mentioned about the data in a written reply in the state Assembly during a discussion through a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu

Over 1,500 people killed in accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway in 10 years: Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan

Representation Pic


Over 1,500 people lost their lives in road accidents on Mumbai-Goa highway in the last 10 years, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan said in the state Assembly on Thursday, according to the PTI.


Chavan mentioned about the data in a written reply during a discussion through a calling attention notice by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu, as per the PTI.

He said, "From 2012 to 2022, a total of 6,692 accidents took place on the Mumbai-Goa highway and 1,512 people lost their lives," the minister said.


"The state government is trying to complete the construction of the highway by December 2023, he added.

The lane widening work of the highway has been going on since many years.

(with PTI inputs) 

 

