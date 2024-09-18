The BMC said that of the total, 31,105 were household idols, 197 were Gauri idols, and 5,762 were idols displayed in public.

Over 37,000 Ganesha idols were immersed on Anant Chaturdashi in Mumbai, according to the data by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC data stated that by 6 am on September 18, as many as 37, 064 idols of Lord Ganesha--including sarvajanik (public) and gharguti (home)--were immersed.

The BMC said that of the total, 31,105 were household idols, 197 were Gauri idols, and 5,762 were idols displayed in public. In addition, 11,713 idols were submerged in man-made lakes established across the city. These man-made lakes were created to control the enormous number of immersions and lessen the damage to natural water bodies. Specifically, 709 Sarvjanik idols, 10,957 Gharguti idols, and 47 Gauri idols were submerged in them.

Authorities attested to the fact that no unpleasant incidences during the immersion procedure were reported. The participants have had a seamless and incident-free experience because of the successful safety protocols and preparations for the immersion.

An important ceremony that culminates the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai is the immersion of Ganesh idols. The city uses artificial lakes as part of its efforts to manage the large number of idols submerged during the festival and to reduce environmental issues.

Religious fervour marks immersion of Ganesh idols in Telangana

After ten days of celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, over a lakh idols of Lord Ganesh, all different shapes and sizes, were submerged in water bodies in Telangana, reported PTI.

As Ganesh pandal organisers took to the streets in cars on Tuesday morning to immerse the idols in religious music and drum beats, the capital city was engulfed in a joyful mood.

Within the boundaries of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 1,02,510 idols were submerged in lakes and various ponds, including those designated for immersion by the government, official sources of PTI told the news agency.

Thousands of people flocked to the central Hussain Sagar lake in the city as cars laden with Vinayaka statues waited in queue to be submerged.

Tuesday afternoon, after the giant reached the lake in a "Shobha Yatra," the 70-foot-tall Ganesh idol of the well-known pandal in Khairatabad here—a key attraction of the festival in the Telangana capital—was immersed in the Hussain Sagar.

