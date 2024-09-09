‘Over half of paediatric cancer patients are undernourished’

The NGO report claims that 65 per cent of paediatric cancer patients are consuming less than half of their nutritional requirements

Cuddles Foundation on Thursday released a report on nutritional aspects of childhood cancer in India. Pic/Aditi Haralkar

More than half of the children who are diagnosed with cancer in India are undernourished, a condition which affects the recovery. According to a report released Thursday, which examines the impact of poor nutrition on paediatric cancer patients, approximately 76,000 children are diagnosed with cancer annually in India. Of these, 57 to 61 per cent are undernourished. Incidentally, September also marks childhood cancer awareness month.

The report, titled 'Food Heals: Exploring Nutritional Aspects of Childhood Cancer in India', was prepared by the city-based NGO Cuddles Foundation. The report was released at the NGO’s office situated at Lower Parel. It reveals that the majority of children diagnosed with cancer have hematological cancers (60 per cent), while 40 per cent have solid tumors. The data has remained consistent over the past three years. “High levels of undernutrition contribute to low cure rates among children in the country. Many children drop out of treatment due to pre-existing undernutrition combined with the side effects of therapy,” said Purnota Dutta Bahl, founder and CEO of the Cuddles Foundation.

To make matters worse, the report further highlights that cancer in children increases the need for additional food intake. Research shows that children with cancer require 20 to 90 per cent more calories than healthy children. However, 65 per cent of them are consuming less than half of their nutritional requirements, according to the report.

Moreover, the report underscores a critical shortage of nutritionists at hospitals to assist families in navigating these complex needs. The data reveals that there is only one nutritionist for every 407 pediatric patients in non-accredited cancer hospitals, while accredited hospitals have one nutritionist for every 54 patients.

The Cuddles Foundation has been working with seven hospitals, including Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) and Wadia Hospital, to bridge the gap between treatment and nutritional needs. In the past year alone, the foundation has catered to 18,000 children.

While doctors from TMH, where the foundation has deployed four nutritionists, remained unavailable for a comment, the head of the haematology-oncology department at BJ Wadia Hospital Dr Sangeeta Mudaliar said, “When a child arrives malnourished, we are deeply concerned about potential complications.”

She noted that the NGO had provided three nutritionists who accompany doctors on rounds to discuss each patient's nutritional needs. “In many cases, direct food intake is not possible due to the side effects of chemotherapy. In such instances, we either place children on a liquid diet or enteral feeding, and in severe cases, we administer IV fluids,” she said.



