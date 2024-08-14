The project is likely to reduce over dependency on the existing Padghe- Kalwa Line which currently is the only corridor bringing power to the MMR

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is set receive a significant boost to its electricity needs with the Mumbai Energy Corridor Project all set to wheel in, over 2,000 megawatts of electric power to the grid.

In response to the increasing energy demand fuelled by rapid urbanisation, and the limitations of MMR’s aging power infrastructure—installed four to five decades ago—a new power corridor became essential to ensure a reliable and robust electricity supply for the region. The additional power is also essential for supporting the Rs 81,137 crore worth of development projects recently approved by the Maharashtra State Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries.

These projects, which are key to the region’s industrial growth, depend heavily on a reliable electricity supply.

The new 400 kV transmission line, running from Padgha to Kharghar, set to go operational post line testing, will resolve the frequent power disruptions plaguing both rural and urban areas. Led by the Ministry of Energy, this project is a key component of the Mumbai Energy Corridor, part of a broader national initiative by the Central government to ensure states are supplied with sustainable energy.

The power supplied through the new line has been sourced from Gujarat, will offer solution from frequent power cuts and grid outages.

The project is consistently followed by PM through Pragati Portal and CM’s offices, under whose guidance a favourable compensation was awarded to about 10,728 farmers, who offered the way through their land for the towers and power lines.

The important factor is the land which could be farmed as before, remained in the farmer’s own name, and a special policy revision was approved by the state cabinet to ensure fair compensation for those impacted

The ongoing work on the Padgha-Kharghar electricity project will carry 2000 MW of reliable power to . The project is likely to reduce over dependency on the existing Padghe- Kalwa Line which currently is the only corridor bringing power to the MMR.

Padgha-Kharghar line will feed the upcoming Vikhroli substation and the project is expected to energise PowerGrid’s 400/220KV substation which has been lying idle since 2012 and will significantly relieve the overloaded Kharghar and Kalwa Substations ensuring reliable power flow for the entire Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai Region.

The 90-km long transmission line was reportedly expected to be ready by March 2024 and the work on the transmission line was expedited after the October 2020 blackout in Mumbai.

The project is also likely to to ensure downstream connectivity and will decongest the overloaded Apta-Kalwa-Taloja network.

Currently, there are 4 transmission lines of 400 kV from which maximum 2600 MW of power can be brought into Mumbai. Hence, transmission constraints are observed in Mumbai region when power demand crosses 3,000 MW. The existing Mumbai power system does not comply with ‘N-1’ criterion.

The project also known as the Mumbai Urja Marg Limited (MUML) project is likely to strengthen the transmission network and ensure reliable power supply to Mumbai and surrounding area.

At present, the peak power demand in MMR during summer is over 4,500 MW.

Insights of the project-

- The MUML project will address Mumbai’s long-standing transmission constraints as well as enhance flexibility in power procurement for Mumbai.

- Renewable Energy (RE): future possibility of connecting Padgha to RE source in Gujarat.

- On completion, the MUML project is expected to cater to its growing future power requirement.

- The MUML project will ensure no more power blackouts as it will energize Kharghar substation along with Adani (Kharghar- Vikhroli line).

- It provides reliable power supply to Maharashtra’s upcoming economic growth drivers, (Navi Mumbai and other MMR area).

- The upcoming growth centers such as International Airport, Metro, SEZ’s, Data Centers would receive reliable source of power through MUML project.

- Kharghar-Padgha line creates possibility to connect Mumbai with upcoming RE source in Gujarat through Padgha. This may allow Mumbai to achieve its target related to the consumption of green energy.

Key goals of the project-

- Strengthen the transmission system for Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

- Energising Navi Mumbai (Power Grid) Substation; substation not utilized for over 10 years due to non-availability of connecting transmission line.

-Meet rising power demand of Greater Mumbai.