Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Pandemic body bag purchase scam Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before ED

Pandemic body bag purchase 'scam': Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before ED

Updated on: 23 November,2023 06:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags and wanted to question Pednekar

Pandemic body bag purchase 'scam': Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before ED

Kishori Pednekar. File Pic

Listen to this article
Pandemic body bag purchase 'scam': Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar appears before ED
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the probe into an alleged scam in purchase of body bags by the civic body amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.


She came to the ED office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai at 12 noon and her questioning has been underway for several hours now, he said.


The ED is probing alleged money laundering in the civic purchase of body bags and wanted to question Pednekar, the official said.


Pednekar and two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on the basis of a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, who had alleged irregularities in the purchase of body bags.

The ED's probe is based on the EOW's First Information Report, the official explained.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news Enforcement Directorate news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK