Parrot fever outbreak in Europe, Indian travellers cautioned

The recent surge in SARS-CoV2 cases in North India has prompted health authorities to stay vigilant. Meanwhile, a Psittacosis outbreak in Europe has led to five deaths and numerous hospitalisations. Caution is advised to Indian travellers, as this respiratory disease is highly contagious through the air and bird droplets. Experts recommend strict sanitation measures, mask usage, and other precautions.

‘Take extra precaution’

“Psittacosis is a zoonotic disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydia Psittaci, which primarily affects parrots and other birds. The situation is closely being monitored by the WHO, however, the actual number of deaths and hospitalisations has not been publicised” said Dr Subhash Hira, a member of WHO-Geneva consultative groups for emerging pandemics, who is closely monitoring the situation. “Since many Indians travel to European countries, they need to take precautions, by adhering to sanitation, mask protection, etc. Psittacosis is also a respiratory disease and can be transmitted through air and bird droplets. Also, those having caged birds in affected countries, need to be extra vigilant,” Dr Hira added.

Also known as parrot fever

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, Professor of Medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of hospitals said, “The WHO is worried about the reported cases of Psittacosis in certain European countries from November 2023 onwards, to date. Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have reported an increase in psittacosis cases in the past four months, including five deaths. “Infected birds, cause human transmission. Both, pet birds and wild birds are known to transmit the disease, especially in those humans who look after pet birds, poultry, veterinarians, and gardeners. Human-to-human transmission has also been reported,” Dr Shaikh added.

Numbers on rise

“Affected European countries have now implemented epidemiological investigations to identify potential exposures and cluster cases,” said Dr Shaikh. “Psittacosis results in fever with chills, headache, body aches, and a dry cough. The commonest complication is the development of pneumonia. Most patients develop symptoms 5 to 14 days after exposure to the bacteria. An antibody test against psittacosis is used to confirm the disease. Antibiotics such as macrolides and doxycycline are effective in controlling the disease. The average mortality in psittacosis is 1 death in 100 cases,” Dr Shaikh added. Notifying authorities about positive case/s of Psittacosis, is a mandate in existing laws,” Dr Shaikh cautioned.

Be careful of caged birds

“Birds may shed the bacteria when they breathe or through their droppings. People can also get sick if a bird bites them or through beak-to-mouth contact. The disease is not spread through eating infected animals. Antibiotics can treat the infection. Human to human transmission is quite rare. Pet owners should follow good hand hygiene and ensure that bird cages are kept clean,” said Dr Ketan Vagholkar, Professor of Surgery, DY Patil Medical College.

Blame new variant of COVID

When asked the reason behind the spike in COVID-19 cases, Dr Hira said “These spikes can be attributed to various factors such as a new highly transmissible mutant JN 1 of the virus, freezing winters, lax implementation of health measures, large gatherings, increased travels, and a lack of compliance with social distancing and mask-wearing/sanitation guidelines. Also, the slow rollout of the booster vaccine campaign for the elderly and immune-compromised persons and limited access to healthcare services in certain regions may have also contributed to the surge in cases.''

Symptoms

Respiratory signs (sneezing, coughing, difficulty breathing), greenish discharge from eyes or nose, dull feathers, weight loss, and potential fatality in birds. Human symptoms vary: Fever, headache, muscle pain, dry cough, shortness of breath, pneumonia, chest pain, fatigue, chills, sore throat, nausea, and vomiting.

Treatment

Administer antibiotics (eg doxycycline or azithromycin) for two weeks in both parrots and humans. Consult a vet for diagnosis and treatment. Prevent spread through hygiene practices like cleaning bird cages, avoiding overcrowding, and practicing handwashing after handling birds- as told by Dr Subhash Hira.

5 to 14

No of days taken to get affected after exposure