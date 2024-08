Water service will be disrupted in areas of K East and K West divisions for 12 hours on Monday, September 2, 2024, for necessary replacement work on the 900 mm diameter Agam Channel at Veravali Reservoir 2 in K East Division, BMC said.

Water service will be disrupted in areas of K East and K West divisions for 12 hours on Monday, September 2, 2024, for necessary replacement work on the 900 mm diameter Agam Channel at Veravali Reservoir 2 in K East Division. The disturbance will last from 1 pm on Monday to 1 am the following day, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. During this time, some areas' water supply will be completely shut down, while others will have limited pressure, the civic body said.

Mumbai water cut: Affected areas

1. K East Division:

Majas Village, Samarth Nagar, Sarvodaya Nagar, Indira Nagar, Janata Vasahat, Hind Nagar, Dutt Tekdi, Shiv Tekdi, Pratap Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Majas Bus Stand, Meghwadi, Prem Nagar, part of Bandra plot, Rohidas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, R. Thakur Marg, Anand Nagar, Oberoi Tower, the area between Jogeshwari Railway Station (East) to Western Expressway, Natwar Nagar, P. Dias Compound (Regular water supply from 3.55 pm to 6.30 am)

Mahakali Marg, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Takshashila Marg, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongri No. 3, Sher-e-Punjab, Bindra Sankul, Hanjar Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Shobhana area (Regular water supply from 4.30 a.m. to 7.50 a.m.)

Sunder Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Modern Bakery, Prajapurpada (Timings of regular water supply from 5.00 am to 8.00 am)

Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Vasahat, Bastiwala Vasahat, Achanak Vasahat, District Magistrate Vasahat, Sariput Nagar (Regular water supply from 8.00 am to 10.00 am)

Durganagar, Matoshree Club (Regular water supply from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon)

Datta Hill, Oberoi Splendour, Keltipada, Ganesh Mandir area, Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (Regular water supply timings 9.00 am to 11.00 am)

Bandrekarwadi, Franciswadi, Makhranipada, Subhash Marg, Chachanagar (Regular water supply from 11.00 am to 2.00 pm)

Bandra Vasahat, Hari Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pascal Vasahat, Shankarwadi (Regular water supply from 2.00 pm to 4.20 pm) (Water supply will be at low pressure)

2. K West Division:

CD Barfiwala Road, Upashraya Road, Swami Vivekanand Road, Andheri, Dawood Bagh, Kevani Pada, Dhakuaksheth Pada, Malkam Bagh, Andheri Bazar, Bhardawadi, behind Navrang Cinema Hall, Andheri Gaothan, Ambre Udyan Pump and Gajadhar Pump, Gilbert Hill (Part), Teen Nal, Gaodevi Dongri Road, Osmania Dairy (Part) (Regular water supply from 7.30 am to 12.00 pm)

Patel Estate, Vaishali Nagar, Saurashtra Patel Estate, Amrit Nagar, Ajit Glass Udyan, Aksa Masjid Road, Behram Bagh Road, Gulshan Nagar, Raghavendra Mandir Road, Relief Road, Haryana Basti (Regular water supply from 1 1.00 am to 1.00 pm)

Devraj Chawl, Jairaj Chawl, Gharwala Dairy, Swami Vivekanand Road to Jogeshwari Bus Stand) (Regular water supply timings 1 1.00 am to 1.00 pm)

Four Bungalows, DN Nagar, Juhu Vesova Link Road, Ganesh Nagar, Kapaswadi, Bharat Nagar, Seven Bungalows (Regular water supply from 12.15 pm to 2.10 pm)

Amboli, Mhatarpada, Raj Kumar, Azad Nagar- 1,2,3, Datta Salvi Road, Jeevan Nagar, New Link Road, Pancham Society, Andheri Industrial Estate, Fun Republic Road, Sarota Pada, Apna Bazar, Sahakar Nagar (Regular water supply from 6.15 am to 9.00 am)

Veera Desai Road (Part) Captain Samant Road, Agrawal Colony, Hill Park, Hanuman Mandir Road, Prathamesh Complex, Qureshi Compound, Vikas Nagar, Kranti Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Kadam Nagar, Kaju Pada, Anand Nagar, R.C. Patel Chawl, Parsi Vasahat, Shakti Nagar, Shukla Vasahat, Patliputra Oshiwara (Timings of regular water supply from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon)

Mumbai water cut: BMC urges residents to use water judiciously

Residents are advised to conserve water and use it judiciously during this period. The municipal authorities are ensuring adequate supply where possible and urge the public to plan accordingly, said BMC.