Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24

Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24

Updated on: 22 March,2023 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

According to TMC, there will be no supply from Friday (March 24) 12 pm to Saturday (March 25) 12 pm to carry out immediate maintenance and repair work at various places in the city

Parts of Thane to face 24 hour water cut beginning March 24

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Wednesday said that water supply will be suspended in some areas for 24 hours due to major repair work on March 24.


According to TMC, there will be no supply from Friday (March 24) 12 pm to Saturday (March 25) 12 pm to carry out immediate maintenance and repair work at various places in the city.



“Water is supplied through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Mumbra, Diva, Kalwa, Majivada Manpada and Wagle wards. As the MIDC has taken up the urgent work of commissioning the newly laid Barvi gravity channels under the water supply scheme, the water supply will suspended for 24 hours on Friday,” the civic body said.


The major affected areas will include all areas in Diva and Kalwa, from Y Junction in Mumbra to Mumbra Fire Brigade area and Rupadevi Pada in Wagle Ward, Kisannagar no. 2, Nehrunagar as well as Kolshet Khalcha village under Manpada ward.

Also read: Excise policy scam: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to 14-day judicial custody

The civic body has warned residents of supply to be available at low pressure for the next two days even after the shutdown ends.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
news thane Thane Municipal Corporation maharashtra mumbra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK