Parts of Thane to face water cut for eight hours on August 5

Updated on: 04 August,2022 05:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative Image


Some parts of Thane city will face water cut for eight hours on Friday, August 8, due to maintenance and repair work of Barvi dam's water pipeline.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has undertaken urgent maintenance and repair work of Barvi dam's water pipeline. Due to the maintenance and repair work, on Friday from 12 pm to 8 pm areas under TMC such as Diva, Mumbra Bypass, Mumbra Fire Brigade, Kismat Colony, Chandnagar, MM Valley, Amritnagar, Almas Colony and some areas in Kalwa, Kolshet and Wagle Estate will face a water cut.

Due to the water cut, there is a possibility of low pressure water supply for the next one or two days. The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to use water cautiously.


