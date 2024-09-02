Passengers of SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Dubai face major delays

Originally slated to take off at 2:00 am, the flight was delayed for more than 14 hours, finally departing from Mumbai airport at 4:47 pm

Passengers of SpiceJet flight SG59, scheduled to depart from Mumbai to Dubai, faced significant delays on Monday, causing frustration and anger among those on board.

Originally slated to take off at 2:00 am, the flight was delayed for more than 14 hours, finally departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 4:47 pm.

The ordeal began when the flight, initially scheduled to leave at 2:00 am, was first delayed to 10:00 am.

Sources told mid-day, "The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 2 am, was delayed to 10 am due to some operational reasons."

The flight was further delayed, pushing the expected departure to 1:00 pm. However, the waiting time continued to stretch, with the terminal screens finally displaying an estimated departure time of 3:30 pm. Despite these notifications, the flight did not take off until 4:47 pm, leaving passengers stranded for a total of over 14 hours. Sources disclosed, "Due to flight duty time limitations (FDTL) of the crew, the flight was further delayed to 1:00 pm, then to 3:30 pm, and finally took off at 4:47 pm."

The passengers alleged that they were left unattended at the airport for hours without any clear communication from SpiceJet staff. Many passengers reported that they received no updates on the reasons for the delay or any estimated time for boarding. The lack of communication added to the growing unease among those waiting to board. According to these passengers, the airline failed to provide updates or assistance, leaving them to fend for themselves.

“There was no announcement, no explanation. We were just left unattended overnight here (at the airport) to guess what was happening,” said one frustrated passenger.

In addition to the communication issues, passengers also claimed that they were not provided with any refreshments or accommodations during the extended wait. The absence of basic amenities during such a prolonged delay left many passengers feeling neglected and distressed. The stranded passengers claim that the airline did not offer any refreshments or accommodation, a common expectation during such extended delays.

"Many passengers were seen waiting with their luggage, appearing visibly tired and agitated," informed sources inside the airport.

“We have been waiting here since early morning, and no one has even offered us a glass of water. This is unacceptable,” a passenger lamented, echoing the sentiments of the stranded passengers.

There was no official statement from SpiceJet regarding the cause of the delay or the lack of communication and support for the passengers. The airline's staff at the terminal had remained tight-lipped, directing all inquiries to a help desk that has reportedly provided little information to the passengers.

An official email query sent to SpiceJet requesting a statement and asking for the cause of the delay went acknowledged but unanswered by the time of going to press. Midday, however, confirmed that the flight took off at 4:47 pm, taking references from various flight tracking websites as well as airport sources.

SpiceJet, in its statement to an email query sent by Midday, said, "On September 2, SpiceJet flight SG59 scheduled to operate from Mumbai to Dubai, was delayed due to technical and operational reasons. The technical issue was promptly resolved, and the aircraft was cleared to operate the flight. However, due to a NOTAM at Mumbai Airport from 3:20 to 4:00 am, the departure was further delayed, which led to the operating crew exceeding their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). A new set of operating crew was arranged, which took additional time, resulting in further delay. The aircraft has now departed. We sincerely apologize to our passengers for the inconvenience caused."

Though SpiceJet remained tight-lipped on the query regarding refreshments and accommodations for stranded passengers.