Passengers stuck as MEA advises against travelling to Dhaka

Say airlines seem unaware of development, denying refunds; analysts say MoCA should intervene

Travel industry experts suggest that airlines need to stay updated. Representation pic

Passengers have been left in limbo after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a security advisory urging Indian nationals to refrain from travelling to Dhaka, Bangladesh. The precautionary measure was prompted by concerns over the prevailing security situation in the region. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) is yet to issue an advisory for airlines that fly to Bangladesh about refunds to passengers who don’t wish to travel following the MEA advisory.

The advisory issued by MEA on August 4 states, “In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice. All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the high commission of India in Dhaka through the emergency phone numbers.”

The advisory has left many passengers in a bind, especially those who had booked their tickets to Dhaka well in advance. These travellers are now unable to proceed with their plans, leading to significant disruptions. Among them, numerous passengers have raised concerns regarding the airlines’ response to the advisory.

Passengers have alleged that many airlines seem unaware of the MEA’s advisory and, as a result, are denying refunds for the trips. This has added to the frustration of the travellers, who are caught between the advisory and ticket cancellations.

One affected passenger, Rajshekhar Vaka, told mid-day, “The MEA advisory is not travel to Dhaka for security reasons. We called the airlines to cancel our tickets scheduled for today [August 6]. The airline had no information and denied a full refund.”

“It was not our fault that the situation there is deteriorating. We had booked the tickets well in advance and were not aware that something like this would happen. Since I was to travel with my family, considering our safety, I chose to cancel our journey but the airline or at least its staff seemed to be unaware of the MEA advisory and denied us a refund,” said another affected traveller, requesting anonymity.

Travel industry experts suggest that airlines need to stay updated with advisories and act accordingly to accommodate affected passengers. “Airlines must be in sync with governmental advisories to ensure the safety and satisfaction of their customers,” said an industry analyst.

The analyst added, “If MEA has issued some advisory, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) should also issue an advisory for airlines regarding the issue and facilitate refunds for those not willing to travel to Bangladesh.

A query sent to the MoCA spokesperson was acknowledged but went unanswered by press time.

Indigo, in its statement, said, “In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow (August 6) have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development. Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available. We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments.”

Other airlines flying to Bangladesh did not give a statement till the time of going to press.

Aug 4

Day MEA issued advisory