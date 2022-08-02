Patra chawl case: ED searches 2 locations in Mumbai

After receiving some fresh inputs, the agency searched the two locations and seized some documents

Security personnel stand guard during a raid by ED officials. Pic/PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at two locations in Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra chawl in which Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was arrested recently, reported PTI.

Officials told PTI that after receiving some fresh inputs, the agency searched the two locations and seized some documents.

The ED on Monday told a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs 1 one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the Patra chawl redevelopment project in suburban Goregaon.

Raut was arrested by the ED on Sunday night in connection with a money laundering case emerging from a chawl redevelopment scheme in Mumbai. He was remanded in ED custody till August 4.

After Raut was arrested, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday described him as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Bal Thackeray who did not succumb to pressure.

(With inputs from PTI)