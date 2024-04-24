Patra Chawl scam: ED attaches assets of Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's alleged associate

Both Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were arrested in the Patra Chawl scam case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Enforcement Directorate, on Wednesday, said it has attached land parcels worth over Rs 73 crore of Pravin Raut, an alleged associate of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, pertaining to a money laundering investigation linked to purported Patra Chawl scam case. As per a report in PTI, the immovable properties are located in and around Palghar, Dapoli, Raigad and Thane.

Reportedly, both Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut were arrested in the Patra Chawl scam case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate; the case stemmed from the Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) FIR.

According to the PTI report, a company named Guru Asish Construction Pvt Ltd was given the work to redevelop the Patra Chawl in the Goregaon area of Mumbai for the rehabilitation of 672 tenants; the construction firm's director is Pravin Raut.

Reportedly, the federal agency said in a statement that there had been "significant financial misconduct" while carrying out the Patra Chawl redevelopment.

The PTI report stated that a tripartite agreement was signed between the society, Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) and GAPCL wherein the developer was supposed to provide flats to as many as 672 tenants, develop flats for MHADA and thereafter sell the remaining land area.

According to the report, ED accused the directors of GAPCL of misleading MHADA and managed to sell the Floor Space Index (FSI) fraudulently to nine developers and took an amount of Rs 901.79 crore without fulfilling their obligations to the tenants and MHADA.

The report further stated that a part of the proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 95 crore was diverted to the personal bank accounts of GAPCL's director Pravin Raut. The probe agency further claimed that part of these proceeds were used in acquiring multiple land parcels directly from farmers or land aggregators in either Pravin's name or in the name of his firm Prathamesh Developers.

Additionally, the probe agency said that part of the proceeds of the crime were with associated persons and Pravin Raut gifted some of the acquired properties to his family members, the PTI report stated.

The ED filed a charge sheet in the Patra Chawl scam case in March 2022.

