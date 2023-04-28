Apathy forces locals to knock on court’s doors and fire warning shot against civic body; matter could be taken up in June

Bandra residents protest against the proposed parking facility at Patwardhan Park on March 12. Pic/Shadab Khan

Patwardhan park parking row: No help from BMC or local neta, Bandra residents move high court

With the BMC and local MLA ostensibly unwilling to take cognisance of Bandra residents’ opposition to the civic body’s decision to construct a parking lot under Patwardhan Park, activists have filed a PIL in the Bombay High Court against the move. The hearing will be held in June. The petitioners have told BMC to halt its plans or they will be compelled to move the vacation bench.