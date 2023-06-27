Pawar questions propriety of PM Modi's tirade against Opposition leaders, current and former CMs

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 June,2023 09:28 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar expressed his concerns on Tuesday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong criticism of opposition leaders, including current and former chief ministers, at a program in Bhopal.

File Photo/PTI

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar expressed his concerns on Tuesday regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong criticism of opposition leaders, including current and former chief ministers, at a program in Bhopal. Pawar suggested that the Prime Minister should consider whether it is appropriate to make such remarks about fellow colleagues.


Earlier in the day, Modi listed corruption allegations against the governments of opposition parties who met in Patna recently aiming for forming a united front against the BJP. Pawar, while speaking to reporters in a sarcastic tone, commented, "The PM has set a new example of how to talk about people."


Pawar pointed out that several chief ministers, including the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and former chief ministers who have governed their respective states with the support of the people, were present at the opposition's meeting. He questioned the appropriateness of making such statements about colleagues and urged the Prime Minister to reflect on it.


Regarding Modi's mention of the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam and corruption allegations against the NCP, Pawar clarified that he was never a member of that bank. He emphasized that he has had no financial or loan-related dealings with the institution and questioned the validity of making accusations about an organization of which he is not even a member.

Pawar further stated that there was no reason for the Prime Minister to mention NCP MP Supriya Sule, who has also never been associated with such institutions. Pawar attributed such statements to the discomfort some people feel when opposition leaders come together to discuss the issues affecting the country.

mumbai news maharashtra news sharad pawar nationalist congress party

