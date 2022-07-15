Petrol, diesel to cost less in Maharashtra

Chief Minister says the tax reduction is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to provide relief to consumers reeling under heavy fuel prices

Eknath Shinde said the direct consumer benefit would be Rs 6,000 cr. File pic

The Maharashtra government has reduced the per litre tax on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3, respectively. The price reduction will be effective from today. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the decision following a cabinet meeting on Thursday. He said the tax reduction was in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to states to provide relief to consumers reeling under heavy fuel prices. The Centre has already cut tax on petrol and diesel, but some states, including Maharashtra, hadn’t followed the Modi government.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the cost reduction that happened in the state was because of the cascading effect of the Centre’s cut. “The cut we announced today is from the state, which will be in addition to the Union government’s cut,” he said. Shinde said the direct consumer benefit would be Rs 6,000 cr. “It is a conscious decision we have taken, “ he added.

Swachh Bharat 2.0

In another decision, the government decided to implement Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0. The state had excelled in the previous edition that was held between 2014 and 2021. The second edition will cost Rs 12,409cr, of which 50 per cent will be the state contribution. The mission is for cities having a population of less than 1lakh.

Amrut Mission 2.0

Under its urban development programme, the Centre and state will together go ahead with the second phase of Amrut Mission 2.0 in Maharashtra. The mission focuses on giving tap water to 100 per cent population in cities, which will also have their reliable water resources made available. In the scheme, construction of gardens and green patches in open spaces has been envisaged. Solid waste management is also one of the goals.

