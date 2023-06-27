‘PFI threat’ traced to Panvel hsg society row!

Police probe reveals disgruntled elements in a colony wanted to get rid of a Muslim tenant family, and resorted to hoax

The society where notes were left, in Navi Mumbai

During their investigation into the ‘PFI Zindabad’ case, the Navi Mumbai police discovered handwritten notes outside every flat in a residential society in New Panvel. They suspect that someone within the society is involved in an attempt to coerce the only Muslim tenant, who is renting a place, to leave the society. The authorities have identified a suspect captured on CCTV footage on the second floor and the terrace.

The incident took place on Friday evening in a residential society situated in New Panvel, falling under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai police. The society reported finding three notes with the phrase ‘PFI Zindabad’ written on them near the doors of a few residents. A society resident found two notes bearing the number ‘786’ and two firecrackers commonly used during Diwali.

A note left outside a flat

Eknath Kawde, the building’s secretary, informed the press, “On Friday around 11.30 pm, Bhushan Dharmaadhikari, one of the residents, came across two firecrackers wrapped in paper with ‘PFI Zindabad’ written on them. He also noticed several notes attached outside the flats. Concerned about the gravity of the situation, we immediately contacted the police, who promptly arrived at our building to examine the evidence.”

‘Assumptions unfair’

Kawde mentioned that when questioned by the police about potential suspects, he pointed out a nearby Muslim family that occasionally receives visitors. While acknowledging the possibility of their involvement, Kawde emphasised that they can’t be considered suspects solely based on their unfamiliarity. He expressed his belief that it is unfair to make assumptions about someone without concrete evidence and expressed trust in the police’s competence to uncover the truth.

Probing multiple theories

The Khandeswar police, actively investigating the case, are currently exploring multiple theories and scrutinising both the Muslim family and their visiting guests. However, the police’s initial suspicion is that certain members of the society desired the eviction of the Muslim family due to personal animosity or grievances. An officer involved in the investigation stated, “In fact, the building consists of 10-12 flats, all owned by Hindus. One flat has been rented to a Muslim family, and this arrangement has displeased some members who wanted the family to leave.”

CCTV helps nab culprit

During the inquiry, officials discovered two CCTV cameras within the building, positioned on the second floor and the terrace respectively. These cameras have captured the movements of a suspect. “A case has been registered against an unknown individual under Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code, which concerns promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and engaging in acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony. Further investigation is ongoing, and we are unable to disclose additional case details at this stage due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” said Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone 2, Navi Mumbai police.