As 2023 draws to a close, here’s a look at some typical Mumbai moments of the months gone by, through the lens of mid-day’s especially talented bunch of photographers

Devotees flock to the Haji Ali Dargah on the occasion of Eid. Location Courtesy/Rewa Apartments. Pic/Rane Ashish

Listen to this article Photo Feature: From eyes that see… everything! x 00:00

In this photo that captures almost all modes of transport, children play around a railway engine perched on a parked truck at Wadala. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Nita Ambani stops her grandson from running on to the field during the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the first women’s IPL T20 at Brabourne stadium. Pic/Ashish Raje

A woman poses amidst the garbage that has washed up at Versova beach while her companion takes a photo. Pic/Atul Kamble

A passenger boat is beautifully reflected in the sea during a trip between Gorai and Gorai Jetty in Borivli West. Pic/Nimesh Dave

A man, helped by a friend, enters a passenger train through the emergency window of the Pawan express at LTT. Crowding on express trains became the most viral phenomena in 2023. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

A rescuer releases a baby olive ridley turtle into the sea during the Velas Turtle Festival. Pic/Satej Shinde

Ajit Pawar is welcomed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde just before he takes oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra. All three were contenders for the CM’s post. Pic/Sameer Markande

Boys practise stunts on their bicycles at Aksa beach, Malad West. Pic/Anurag Ahire

A woman who fainted while waiting for a glimpse of Lalbaughcha Raja is helped to safety by the other devotees, even as the city celebrated its first normal Ganeshotsav in three years. Pic/Shadab Khan