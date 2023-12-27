Sources tell mid-day that CBI has freed everyone after recording their statements, even as uncertainty looms over which direction the probe will head

Passengers of a plane, which was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. Pics/PTI

Listen to this article Plane suspected of human trafficking in France, lands in Mumbai; pax allowed to go home x 00:00

The plane suspected of human trafficking, which landed at Mumbai International Airport from France early Tuesday with 276 passengers, has prompted central agencies and the Mumbai police to investigate the trafficking claims. However, the Sahar police, responsible for such FIRs, reports no information from the immigration bureau. Central agencies, including the CBI and other intelligence units, have taken statements from approximately 50 passengers, hinting at potential case registration.





We’re gathering information from the immigration bureau, which usually communicates with Sahar police in such cases. So far, no information has been shared with us by immigration, and we haven't engaged with the passengers," said a senior Mumbai police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai police sources have indicated that they await a report from the immigration bureau before advancing with the case registration process. Initial findings reveal that a majority of the passengers are from Punjab and Gujarat, with both states already in communication with the authorities. The city police intend to register a case only if passengers from Mumbai or the state of Maharashtra are identified.

"We are in the process of compiling a comprehensive report due to the passenger count exceeding 250, causing a delay in providing the details to the relevant agencies," said an immigration officer on the promise of anonymity.



Media representatives take pictures of passengers arriving from France. Pic/PTI

Sources within CISF stated that the chartered plane LAL-1216, affiliated with Legend Airlines Romania, arrived at Mumbai International Airport at 3 am with 276 passengers. Standard procedures were followed, including the collection of passenger details by the immigration bureau, thorough scanning by CISF and customs. Later, a central agency team arrived, recording statements from about 50 passengers for the trafficking investigation. All passengers were cleared by around 11.50 am. Arriving passengers chose not to engage with the media, refraining from sharing details about their journey or revealing their faces.

According to reports from French media, local authorities at Vatry Airport grounded the chartered plane following a tip-off. Upon landing, the flight had approximately 303 passengers, including 11 minors, with an intended route to Nicaragua. The suspicious flight, en route to the United States, made an unexpected stop at Vatry Airport due to technical issues during its journey from Dubai. French police detained all passengers, with two individuals arrested and presented before the court.

Meanwhile, 25 passengers and two minors seek asylum in France. Crime branch sources are actively gathering additional details, suspecting involvement in job placements abroad or aiding illegal entry into the US. Past cases indicate a pattern using countries like Nicaragua for border crossings into America. The majority of passengers reportedly hail from Punjab and Gujarat, leading local agencies in both states to launch inquiries.

27

No of passengers seeking asylum in France

50

Approx no of passenger statements recorded

11

No of minors on flight