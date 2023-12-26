Plane with 300+ detained people to land in Mumbai today

As per the earlier flight plan, the plane was to land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm

The plane was grounded by France on Thursday. Representation Pic

A plane carrying more than 300 passengers, mostly Indians, is expected to land at Mumbai airport early on Tuesday, three days after it was detained by French authorities over suspected human trafficking, a source said.

As per the earlier flight plan, the plane was to land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm. The A340 aircraft, being operated by Romania’s Legend Airlines, is expected to land at Mumbai airport, from Vatry near Paris where it was grounded, at around 1 am, the source said on Monday.

The Nicaragua-bound flight that had taken off from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with 303 passengers was grounded at Vatry airport, 150 kilometres east of Paris, on Thursday over suspected “human trafficking”. On Sunday, four French judges questioned the detained passengers.

